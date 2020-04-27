NBA fans have been without basketball since March 11th due to the Coronavirus. It has been a sad state of affairs for sports fans throughout the world and a return to action seems as distant as ever. There is still no guarantee that the NBA will be able to resume this season and fans are worried about the implications of a canceled season.

This weekend, the league gave some fans hope as they announced that as of May 1st, teams could re-open their practice facilities if their state allowed for such a thing. Such a rule would help some teams while hurting others, purely based on location. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports, some teams have complained to the league as they are worried about the health and safety of their players.

Some teams are eager to get back into their facilities but concede that widespread testing is needed before they can let players practice with one another. Needless to say, while the NBA is eager to get things going again, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.