Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets did not have a great relationship this season. For the most part, Kyrie did not play many games for the Nets as he was barred from playing at home due to vaccine mandates. Eventually, those mandates were lifted which allowed Kyrie back onto the floor. Regardless, the Nets were terrible in the first round of the playoffs, and now, Kyrie and the Nets have to negotiate a new contract this summer.

There have been some interesting reports coming out of Brooklyn over the last week. For instance, there is now a rumor that Kyrie won't be offered a long-term deal as the Nets simply can't stand to have him be a flake for three more years. Kyrie wants a long-term contract, and the Nets seem pretty off on that idea.

According to reporter Ian Begley, things are getting very interesting in Brooklyn as now, some NBA teams think the Nets are looking at sign and trade opportunities. If Kyrie were to opt out, this would be a good idea for the Nets because then they could get a superstar in return who is much more likely to actually play a full 82-game season.

The Kyrie rumors will be in full force throughout the offseason so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates.