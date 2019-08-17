NBA player Andrew Wiggins is the latest professional sports player to find himself a victim of thievery. The Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard has been living in Los Angeles for the better part of the summer as he prepares himself for the upcoming season. Unfortunately, while the 24-year-old has been in training and staying out of trouble, TMZ reports that his home was burglarized earlier this month.

According to the outlet who claimed to have spoken to law enforcement, Wiggins' case is unrelated to other break-ins experienced by celebrities as of late. Investigators are said to believe that whoever is responsible isn't an experienced thief because of the items they left behind. There were pieces of jewelry and reported other valuables that could have been lifted but weren't, however, the thieves did snatch up Wiggins' Nikes and his luggage. They made off with his Cadillac Escalade rental, as well, but the SUV was quickly recovered. The value of the items stolen came to approximately $1,000.

The Canadian baller has been in the NBA for five years and was a first-round draft pick back in 2014. He was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers but has spent his career exclusively with the Timberwolves.