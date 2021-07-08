Gearing up to celebrate 75 years as a league has forced the National Basketball Association to turn its predominantly rectangular logo into a diamond.

While the new logo doesn't feature Kobe Bryant's silhouette, with players and internet users having begged far too long for this not to be the case, Jerry West remains the mascot of the league and that will ensue going forward into these three-quarters of life garnering a celebration.

According to the NBA itself, their new gem will be displayed "on courts and official NBA merchandise, inside arenas, and in original broadcast, digital and social media content." That being said, going forward, expect to have this thrown in your face a whole lot come the new season.

With neither LeBron James nor Kevin Durant appearing in the last round of this year's playoffs, the league's search for a new face could be coming to a close sooner than we think. While Devin Booker may not be that exactly, Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns tips off tonight at 6 PM, with the Suns having a 1-0 series lead.



Chris Coduto/Getty Images