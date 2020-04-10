We are currently living through a pandemic which means normal life has completely stopped. Many people have lost their jobs while others are working from home. In fact, we have been told that we can't even go outside or we could be infected with the virus. This has led to a shut down of numerous industries, including professional sports. The NBA is one of the leagues that has been hit the hardest by this and fans are trying to figure out when they will come back.

There have been numerous theories floating around. Reports have suggested that the league will be canceled while others say August without fans would be the best timeline. According to The Athletic, there seems to be some hope out there that the NBA could actually resume as early as mid-June. For now, this is simply a rumor although if the United States flattens the curve and the league can find a neutral spot to play in, this could work in their favor.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME 100 Health Summit

A return to basketball sooner rather than later would certainly benefit everyone. Nobody wants to see the season go to waste, especially when you consider how we were just a few weeks from the playoffs.

Hopefully, the NBA can find a solution that not only makes sense but protects the health and well-being of the players, as well.

