The NBA has today released the results of the annual rookie survey, which asks the incoming players to answers questions about the upcoming season including who is most likely to win Rookie of the Year, as well as who will have the best career, who is their favorite current NBA player etc.

In regards to the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year, No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson received the most votes with 35%, followed by Memphis Grizzlies point guard, Ja Morant, who totalled 27% of the vote. According to NBA.com, only once in the last 10 years has the top vote-getter actually gone on to win the award, and that was in 2007 when Kevin Durant took home the hardware.

Although Zion was pegged as the leading candidate to win the ROY award, he didn't even rank in the Top 3 when the rookies were asked who will have the best career. Instead, it was Williamson's Duke teammate, Cam Reddish.

Per NBA.com:

Which rookie will have the best career? 1. Cam Reddish, Atlanta -- 19% 2. Ja Morant, Memphis -- 16% 3. De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta -- 11% 4. R.J. Barrett, New York -- 5%

Jaxson Hayes, New Orleans -- 5%

Coby White, Chicago -- 5%

Zion Williamson, New Orleans -- 5%

When asked to name their favorite player in the NBA right now, 38% of the rookies selected LeBron James, making him the top choice for the third straight year. Kevin Durant received 20% of the vote, while Kawhi Leonard and Damian Lillard earned 8% each. Interestingly enough, Kevin Garnett and Steve Nash also received votes.

Per NBA.com:

Who is your favorite player in the league? 1. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers -- 38% 2. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn -- 20% 3. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers -- 8%

Damian Lillard, Portland -- 8% 5. Devin Booker, Phoenix -- 5%

James Harden, Houston -- 5%

Click here to check out the full survey & results.