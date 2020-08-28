If you've been following the NBA over the past couple of days, then you would know that play has been suspended in light of the recent strike. This boycott came following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police. The NBA players are fed up with seeing violence committed against black people, and now, they are standing up to voice their displeasure in a way that could affect some real change on a legislative level. As many already know, the NBA has decided to move forward with the season and this weekend, the games will recommence.

NBA reporter and insider Chris Haynes took to Twitter this afternoon where he gave fans insight into the schedule for this weekend. Essentially, all of the games have been pushed back by three days, which means everything that was supposed to go down on Wednesday, will now happen on Saturday. This means the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, and Portland Trail Blazers will all be in action tomorrow.

From there, the Toronto Raptors will begin their second-round series against the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Clippers and Jazz will be looking to finish off their series' against the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets, respectively.

Let us know which games you're most excited about, in the comments below.