The NBA is giving players plenty of options to choose from.
Later this month, NBA players will be heading back to the court in Orlando, Florida where they will get to show off their skills and hopefully, win an NBA title. Fans have been begging for a return to normalcy for a very long time now, and it seems like all parties are excited for the league to get back underway.
Prior to the official schedule reveal, there were concerns amongst the players in regards to whether or not the league would allow them to publically protest racial injustice. The league immediately began coordinating with the NBPA and decided that players could wear phrases on their jerseys instead of their names.
Today, the NBA and NBPA revealed to its players which phrases will be accepted once the season commences on July 30th. There are quite a few to choose from, with Black Lives Matter being the most recognizable phrase here.
The entire list can be found below:
- Black Lives Matter
- Say Her Name
- Say Their Names
- Vote
- I Can't Breathe
- Justice
- Peace
- Equality
- Freedom
- Enough
- Power to the People
- Justice Now
- Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can)
- Liberation
- See Us
- Hear Us
- Respect Us
- Love Us
- Listen
- Listen to Us
- Stand Up
- Ally
- Anti-Racist
- I Am A Man
- Speak Up
- How Many More
- Group Economics
- Education Reform
- Mentor
