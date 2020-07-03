Later this month, NBA players will be heading back to the court in Orlando, Florida where they will get to show off their skills and hopefully, win an NBA title. Fans have been begging for a return to normalcy for a very long time now, and it seems like all parties are excited for the league to get back underway.

Prior to the official schedule reveal, there were concerns amongst the players in regards to whether or not the league would allow them to publically protest racial injustice. The league immediately began coordinating with the NBPA and decided that players could wear phrases on their jerseys instead of their names.

Today, the NBA and NBPA revealed to its players which phrases will be accepted once the season commences on July 30th. There are quite a few to choose from, with Black Lives Matter being the most recognizable phrase here.

The entire list can be found below:

Black Lives Matter

Say Her Name

Say Their Names

Vote

I Can't Breathe

Justice

Peace

Equality

Freedom

Enough

Power to the People

Justice Now

Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can)

Liberation

See Us

Hear Us

Respect Us

Love Us

Listen

Listen to Us

Stand Up

Ally

Anti-Racist

I Am A Man

Speak Up

How Many More

Group Economics

Education Reform

Mentor

