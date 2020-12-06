The NBA has released a 158-page memo detailing strict sanctions the league will put in place for the 2020-21 season regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“Protocol violations that result in COVID-19 spread that requires adjustments to the NBA game schedule or otherwise impacts any other team may subject the violating team to additional penalties,” the document reads.

The news of strict requirements comes days after 48 tests for COVID-19 from players came back positive during reentry exams in preparation for the upcoming season.

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns recently revealed that he has lost seven family members to the coronavirus: "I've seen a lot of coffins in the last seven months. I have a lot of people who have -- in my family and my mom's family -- gotten COVID. I'm the one looking for answers still, trying to find how to keep them healthy. It's just a lot of responsibility on me to keep my family well informed and to make all the moves necessary to keep them alive."

Despite their attempt to be prepared, the league admits it would be wishful thinking to imagine there won't be issues: “It is likely that some staff, players, and other participants in the 2020-21 season nonetheless will test positive or contract COVID-19.”

