If you live in New York, these past couple of weeks have been incredibly scary as the entire state is dealing with the worst of the Coronavirus. Over 100,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus and the numbers continue to rise at an alarming rate. Healthcare workers are beginning to run out of essential items like gowns, gloves, and even masks. Luckily, the NBA has stepped up to provide the state of New York with up to one million surgical masks that will be used by essential workers.

This gesture was helped facilitated thanks to a collaboration between the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and China's Consul General Huang Ping. Now, thousands of healthcare workers will get the materials they need in order to treat the influx of patients who are being admitted to New York hospitals.

As of right now, there are over 300,000 Coronavirus cases in the United States and 113,000 are in New York state. The virus is beginning to run rampant throughout the country and masks are becoming hot commodities. With this in mind, the NBA and its two New York teams should be commended for their efforts.

