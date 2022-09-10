For the last few years now, the NBA has been very adamant about including an in-season tournament. The league has been looking at the European soccer model, and they believe adding an extra tournament in the middle of the season could be huge for boosting ratings, improving the product, and most importantly, profits.

Adam Silver has tried to put a proposal on the table numerous times, although the players union has had its reservations. Most players simply don't want to see a tournament like this take place, but if the NBA has its way, the tournament is going to happen, whether the players like it or not.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the league has a brand-new framework for this tournament, and it seems like the league is trying to make it as seamless of a transition as possible. Essentially, there will be cup games in November, and they will all be part of the normal 82-game regular season. The eight best teams will then advance to a single-game elimination-style tournament in December. While this is going on, the rest of the league will continue on with their slate of games.

The league is still working on what the prizes will be, and for now, it seems like this in-season tournament could be part of the league schedule as early as the 2023-2024 season.

