With the protests going on throughout the United States of America, athletes all across the country have been using their platforms to bring awareness to important social causes. The NBA is set to come back next week and the league has made strides to give its athletes even more of a voice. For instance, they will be able to wear social justice messages on the backs of their jerseys. Some of these messages include "Black Lives Matter," "Justice," "Education Reform," and many more.

According to NBA reporter Brad Turner, it seems as though various other teams are looking at alternative forms of protest. For instance, the Lakers, Bucks, Raptors, Jazz, Celtics, Nuggets, Heat, and Clipper are all staying in the same hotel, which led to a big meeting of sorts. During this get-together, the players decided that they would be kneeling during the National Anthem when the season resumes on July 30th and 31st.

For now, it seems as though the kneeling will only take place during the first few games, although this is certainly subject to change. During the first night of MLB action, we saw numerous players kneeling for the anthem, much to the chagrin of conservative fans on Twitter. With these reactions in mind, it will be interesting to see how the NBA's strategy will play out.