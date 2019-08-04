Sources close to Shams Charania of The Athletic offered him an early look at the NBA's opening night matchups. By the looks of it, basketball enthusiasts will be offered the chance to see Zion Williamson in action, right from the onset of the 2019-2020 season. The New Orleans Pelicans will reportedly be matched up against the Raptors for the inaugural tip-off (Oct. 22nd).

If that's not enough, the battle of Los Angeles is expected to take place on the very same night, in the Pacific time slot, of course. The Clippers and Lakers will get a chance to assert their dominance right from the start. They will play each another four times throughout the season, including a marquee matchup on the Christmas telecast.

The "battle of Los Angeles" is set up in such a manner, an odd number of games- that only team can enter the postseason with bragging rights. Which begs the question: would home-court advantage give either side the edge in a prospective Western Conference finals matchup? Would the respective fanbases receive an even share of the tickets?

Bear in mind, other matchups can and will be added to opening night, October 22nd. The NBA authenticated Sham Charania's findings by posting the report themselves. Who else would you like to see strike first blood on the 22nd? Comment below.

