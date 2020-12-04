When the NBA went to Orlando to play out the rest of its 2019-2020 season, they decided to put an end to marijuana testing as they felt as though it would put their players at risk. This is because in order to test players for marijuana, well, you need to keep in contact with them. As a result, many would be at risk for contracting COVID-19 since there would be more unnecessary in-person interaction.

Now, the league has officially decided to put an end to marijuana testing for the 2020-2021 season, as well. The league wants to keep contact to a bare minimum, especially given the fact that this time around, the players will be traveling between various markets.

Due to the unusual circumstances in conjunction with the pandemic, we have agreed with the NBPA to suspend random testing for marijuana for the 2020-21 season and focus our random testing program on performance-enhancing products and drugs of abuse," NBA Spokesperson Mike Bass said according to reporter Marc Stein.

This means players will be free to smoke weed if they so choose, which is certainly a win for the rights of the players, especially given the fact that marijuana is not a dangerous drug and can even aid in pain management.

Once COVID-19 is over with, perhaps we will see a complete eradication of anti-marijuana policy from the NBA.

