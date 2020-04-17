Throughout this pandemic, numerous initiatives have been created to help people out while also going above and beyond the call of duty. One of the more recent trends we have seen is the All-In Challenge which sees people from around the world doing good deeds for a good cause. Now, the NBA is joining the fun with a charitable contest that will give one fan the chance to be called on stage during the 2021 NBA Entry Draft. Yes, that's right, if it was ever your dream to shake Adam Silver's hand after he calls your name, now is your chance.

Essentially, participants can buy 10 entries for $10, 20 entries for $20, 100 entries for $50, or $200 entries for $100. Your money will end up going to a good cause as 100% of the funds raised will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

This is a pretty incredible opportunity for any basketball fan so if you want to participate in the contest, just click the link here to buy your entries. You can't help but admire the NBA for this initiative as it will not only make a fan's dream come true but, more importantly, it will help those in need during these uncertain times.