If you are a big video game fan and you read this website, chances are you've played a ton of sports games in your youth. EA Sports is the company behind some of the best sports games of all time and they have had the licenses to all of the best leagues in the sports world. While their SIM-style games have always been popular, fans have a soft spot for the EA Sports BIG titles that dropped in the early to mid-2000s. Of course, we are talking about games like NBA Street, NFL Street, FIFA Street, and even the SSX snowboarding games.

According to Screen Rant, these incredible titles could very well make a comeback in the years to come. Recently, the company acquired Metalhead Software which is known for making arcade baseball games. EA Sports is looking to expand and in recent months, they have announced the return of the PGA series, as well as the NCAA games.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

With all of this in mind, there are now hopes that the Street series will make its grand return after an extended hiatus. These games were so fun because they had a much more laid-back arcade style to them. There were goofy graphics, unrealistic physics, and some truly incredible moments that had you coming back for more.

Let us know which Street game you'd want to see back, in the comments below.