mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA MeechyBaby Holds It Down On "Cutlass"

Aron A.
October 02, 2021 12:59
99 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Cutlass
NBA MeechyBaby

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The first single from NBA Youngboy's upcoming compilation project.


You might not like NBA Youngboy's music but you can't deny the grip he has on the culture right now. His organic buzz has grown from the streets to the charts while the younger demographic of hip-hop heads gravitate to his mellifluent delivery and honest songwriting. As most rappers do, he's transitioning into a role of an executive after inking a partnership deal with Motown Records for his Never Broke Again label. 

The rapper might be locked up but he's still moving forward with plans to highlight his roster with a new compilation record. This week, the Never Broke Again label unveiled the first single off of the project -- NBA MeechyBaby's "Cutlass." Paying ode to the old school car, the rapper brings high energy and sets the tone for what NBA Youngboy and his crew have in store for their forthcoming project.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
The one to take a two, I'm rollin' off a two
Pull up in a cutlass, we don't do no foreign coupes
Bitch I'm tryna flip a cutlass, put some diamonds on my tooth

NBA MeechyBaby
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  99
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
NBA MeechyBaby
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS NBA MeechyBaby Holds It Down On "Cutlass"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject