NBA MeechyBaby Holds It Down On "Cutlass"

You might not like NBA Youngboy's music but you can't deny the grip he has on the culture right now. His organic buzz has grown from the streets to the charts while the younger demographic of hip-hop heads gravitate to his mellifluent delivery and honest songwriting. As most rappers do, he's transitioning into a role of an executive after inking a partnership deal with Motown Records for his Never Broke Again label.

The rapper might be locked up but he's still moving forward with plans to highlight his roster with a new compilation record. This week, the Never Broke Again label unveiled the first single off of the project -- NBA MeechyBaby's "Cutlass." Paying ode to the old school car, the rapper brings high energy and sets the tone for what NBA Youngboy and his crew have in store for their forthcoming project.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

The one to take a two, I'm rollin' off a two

Pull up in a cutlass, we don't do no foreign coupes

Bitch I'm tryna flip a cutlass, put some diamonds on my tooth

