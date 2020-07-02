With 22 teams heading back to the court this month for the resumption of the NBA season, it is safe to say that fans are extremely excited to see who ends up winning the NBA championship. A lot can happen in these next few months although there is no denying that everyone is hopeful for a safe, yet exciting return to play. However, for the eight worst teams in the league that weren't invited to Orlando, there has been quite a bit of uncertainty as to when they would get to return.

Well, it seems as though those eight teams could be thrown a lifeline very soon. According to ESPN, the league is looking at creating a second bubble city in Chicago, which would host the final eight teams. They would be allowed to train, and potentially even play some games. For now, it seems like a special tournament could even be in the works.

As for the start date for this Chicago bubble city, September appears to be the target date. As of right now, nothing is set in stone but it is quite clear that Adam Silver wants to make sure the league's players get some work in before the start of next season. At the end of the day, it's only fair.