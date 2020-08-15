The NBA has removed Houston-based photographer Bill Baptist from the Orlando bubble after he posted a sexist meme regarding Joe Biden’s newly announced Vice Presidential pick, Senator Kamala Harris.

Stacy Revere / Getty Images

“The photographer is an independent contractor and his services are no longer being used in Orlando,” An NBA spokesperson told Houston television station KPRC 2. Baptist had photographed the Houston Rockets for 30 years.

The meme refers to Harris as a "Hoe."

Baptist has apologized for his actions, saying “I deeply regret posting on my Facebook page a phrase that I saw and copied from others as a sample of some people’s reactions to Biden’s selection of Senator Harris as his choice for VP. The phrase I posted does not reflect my personal views at all. I should not have been so insensitive to post the statements by others. I sincerely apologize to all of those who have rightfully been offended and I have taken the post down from my FB page. It was a horrible mistake on my part.”

Former Houston Comets star Sheryl Swoopes responded to the news on Facebook: “So this guy works for the NBA but covers the Houston Rockets. Has been around for awhile. Even worked for the Comets. It's amazing how people will smile in your face but eventually their true colors will how. @NBA and Houston Rockets he needs to GO!!! So disrespectful. Bill Baptiste (sic) shame on You!!!”

[Via]