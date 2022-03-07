The NBA handed Julius Randle a $50,000 fine after the New York Knicks forward was ejected from the team's 115-114 loss to the Phoenix Suns. According to the league, Randle "forcefully shoved" Cam Johnson, made contact with an NBA official, and refused to participate in the NBA's investigation of the incident.

At the time of his ejection, the Knicks were up double-digits and pulling away from the top team in the West Conference standings. Johnson would go on to hit a buzzer-beating game-winner.



Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

On Sunday, Randle spoke with the press before the Knicks' matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers. He explained that losing without being able to help his team was what hurt the most.

“It hurts not to win,” Randle said. “I’m more upset I wasn’t available for my team down the stretch. That’s what hurt me more than anything. I apologize to the guys for it. It hurt I couldn’t be there down the stretch.”

“I was a little bit surprised,” Randle added, following up about the ejection. “But it’s part of the game. I usually thought I’d get one [technical] and it would be over with. I didn’t see the double tech coming. But it’s still my fault.”

[Via]