Due to the Coronavirus, all sports have been put on hold until further notice. This is particularly troubling when you consider just how important sports are to millions of fans throughout the world. In North America, sports fans have been going through some serious withdrawals and they are desperate for some content. To appease this demand, the NBA and ESPN teamed up for a H-O-R-S-E competition between current and former NBA and WNBA players.

The first round went down over the weekend and the production value left a lot to be desired. On Thursday night, the competition upped its game and provided fans with a semi-final and finals round. First off, Mike Conley was able to defeat Chancey Billups while Zach Lavine beat Allie Quigley. From there, Conley and Lavine faced off in the Finals, with Conley taking the game easily.

While the competition didn't feature the biggest names, it was still a nice diversion from everything going on in the world right now. Considering the event is fairly easy to set up, perhaps we can see another competition with different names, in the not so distant future.

