Jeremy Lin's journey throughout the NBA has been a difficult one and at every single turn, he has had to deal with discrimination and those who are insensitive to his plight. Recently, Lin has dealt with some anti-Asian racism, especially in light of COVID-19. Following rhetoric from former President Donald Trump, many Asian people were blamed for the virus and it has led to an uptick in hate crimes. In fact, during a G League game, Lin claimed that he was called "Coronavirus" by an opposing player.

Since this accusation surfaced, the league has been looking to identify the player and usher in a punishment. In the end, that is exactly what has happened as according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA has found the responsible party.

The player has not been named and it seems like it will probably stay this way. Lin was adamant that he didn't want to give away any names as he felt like that wouldn't actually fix the situation. For now, it remains to be seen what the punishment will be for these racist actions.

Lin has been very vocal about his struggle and it has led to an outpouring of support on social media. Hopefully, the player learns from their mistake and makes amends with Lin.

