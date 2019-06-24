Knicks fined $50K for not allowing NY Daily News access to pre-draft press conference.
The New York Knicks have been fined $50,000 by the NBA for violating the league's media policy, after it was revealed that the Knicks barred the New York Daily News from covering the post-draft press conference with RJ Barrett.
The NBA released a statement today which reads:
"The NBA announced today that the New York Knicks have been fined $50,000 for violating the NBA's rules regarding equal access for media.
The Knicks did not allow the New York Daily News access to their post-draft press conference on Friday, June 21, while allowing all other credentialed media who cover the team to attend.
The organization has agreed to comply with NBA Media Access Rules moving forward."
The Knicks statement on the matter: "The Knicks acknowledge that we did not comply with the NBA's media policy, and made an error in interpreting Friday's announcement as an invite only event. As we do throughout the year, we have and will continue to provide access to credentialed media as per the League's policy."
The NY Daily News has had a rocky relationship with the Knicks for some time, specifically since the paper encouraged Knicks owner James Dolan to sell the team back in December.
The Pro Basketball Writers' Association released the following statement regarding the Knicks' most recent actions against the NYDN:
"The New York Knicks' decision to ban New York Daily News journalists from R.J. Barrett's and Ignas Brazdeikis' introductory news conference Friday was unprofessional and unacceptable. James Dolan, the owner of the Knicks franchise, previously has said that barring Daily News employees from media availabilities sends the Daily News 'a message.'
"In reality, the only message he is sending is that he is a bully who retaliates against legitimate news outlets that publish content he dislikes. Members of the Professional Basketball Writers Association support our Daily News colleagues, and we condemn the Knicks' attempts to hinder journalists' ability to do their jobs and inform the public."