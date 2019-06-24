The New York Knicks have been fined $50,000 by the NBA for violating the league's media policy, after it was revealed that the Knicks barred the New York Daily News from covering the post-draft press conference with RJ Barrett.

The NBA released a statement today which reads:

"The NBA announced today that the New York Knicks have been fined $50,000 for violating the NBA's rules regarding equal access for media. The Knicks did not allow the New York Daily News access to their post-draft press conference on Friday, June 21, while allowing all other credentialed media who cover the team to attend. The organization has agreed to comply with NBA Media Access Rules moving forward."

The Knicks statement on the matter: "The Knicks acknowledge that we did not comply with the NBA's media policy, and made an error in interpreting Friday's announcement as an invite only event. As we do throughout the year, we have and will continue to provide access to credentialed media as per the League's policy."

The NY Daily News has had a rocky relationship with the Knicks for some time, specifically since the paper encouraged Knicks owner James Dolan to sell the team back in December.

The Pro Basketball Writers' Association released the following statement regarding the Knicks' most recent actions against the NYDN: