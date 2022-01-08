Julius Randle was handed a $25,000 fine for his conduct after the New York Knicks came back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Boston Celtics 108-105 on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Randle had told fans to "shut the fuck up."

“New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined $25,000 for the egregious use of profane language during media interviews, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations,” the NBA said in a statement. “Randle made his comments to the media on two separate occasions — after a Jan. 5 practice and postgame following the Knicks’ 108-105 victory over the Boston Celtics on Jan. 6 at Madison Square Garden.”



Elsa / Getty Images

Fans in New York had booed the Knicks for their poor performance prior to the remarkable comeback. After Randle hit a shot in the fourth quarter, he responded to cheers from the audience by throwing up a thumbs down.

“I really don’t give a f*ck what anybody has to say, to be honest," Randle said earlier this week when asked about criticism of his overall performance this season. "I’m out there playing. Nobody knows the game out there better than I do, compared to what everybody has to say. So I really don’t give a sh*t. I just go out there and play.”

