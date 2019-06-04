The NBA Finals are in full swing with the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors tied up at one game apiece. It's been a pretty entertaining series so far and the usual suspects are the ones performing the best. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson had monster performances in game one and two, although Thompson was recently injured which could cause problems as the series moves forward. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard has been good for the Raptors, but injuries are keeping him from reaching his true potential.

With all of these factors at play, Caesars Palace has updated the NBA Finals MVP odds and as of right now, it's looking good for Curry to take home his first such award. Steph was -150 before the series started but is now the clear frontrunner at -200. Kawhi was as +200 before the series but now sits at +280, while Draymond Green has jumped up from +900 to +650. Thanks to his injury, Thompson has gone from +900 to +2000, while Kevin Durant has fallen from +1800 to +3000.

Of course, should the Raptors win the series, someone from Toronto will surely win MVP honors but as of now, the Warriors are still heavily favored in the series, even if they have some significant injuries going against them

Who do you have winning Finals MVP this season?