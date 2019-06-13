Ahead of tonight's Game 6 at Oracle Arena, the NBA announced that Marc Davis will serve as the Crew Chief, which appears to be a significant development for both Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors supporters.

For instance, the Warriors are 3-5 in game officiated by Davis this season, while the Raptors are 9-0. Davis will be joined by David Guthrie and John Goble.

Davis and Guthrie were also two of the officials on the floor for Game 3, which is regarded as one of the worst officiated games of the series, as both the Warriors and Raptors experienced a fair share of questionable calls.

For example:

Also of note for tonight's game, Warriors forward Draymond Green picked up his sixth technical foul of the post-season during the Warriors' win in Game 5, which means he is just one "T" away from serving an automatic one-game suspension.

Scroll down to check out some of the reactions to tonight's Game 6 officials, specifically as it pertains to Marc Davis' involvement.