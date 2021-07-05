After months of NBA action, the NBA Finals have finally arrived. Yes, that's right, the Larry O'Brien trophy will be rewarded within the next two weeks and fans can't wait to see who will take it all. In the Finals, we have the Milwaukee Bucks who are still unsure about whether or not they will have Giannis Antetokounmpo back in time for Game 1. Meanwhile, we also have the Phoenix Suns who have been uplifted out of poverty thanks to the efforts of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton.

This is a series that is hard to predict, although the oddsmakers are saying the Suns are the favorites at -170. On the other side of the odds, we have the Bucks at +135 although if Giannis was healthy, there is a good chance it would actually be Milwaukee listed as the favorites to take it all.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

As for Game 1, it will be played on Tuesday night in Phoenix. The game starts at 9 PM EST and it will be broadcasted on ABC as well as ESPN 3. This is going to be an amazing series and if you are a fan of either of these teams, this is going to be a very special time, indeed.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images