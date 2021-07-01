The Phoenix Suns pulled off the unthinkable last night, defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in a blowout to move onto the NBA Finals. Chris Paul dominated for much of the game, ending up with forty-one points. They've still got four more games to win, but it's looking like CP3 finally has a chance to get himself a ring.

As the point guard celebrated following the team's victory, he spotted rapper Lil Wayne in the courtside area, calling him over to party on the hardwood. The two go all the way back to the start of Paul's career in New Orleans, Tunechi's hometown. The cameras picked up the moment Wayne and Paul embraced on the court, but fans were convinced that they were witnessing a tearful celebration involving CP3 and his mother.

"My mom thought Chris Paul was hugging his mom & it was Lil Wayne," tweeted one fan with a video of the embrace. "I thought Lil Wayne was Chris Paul Grandma," joked another person.

From the back, all anybody could see was that Chris Paul was hugging somebody with long blonde dreadlocks. Dozens of people assumed that it was one of the baller's family members but nope... just Lil Wayne!

Watch the warm moment above and check out some reactions below.