Some of the worst teams in the NBA will be significantly improved tonight as they will be able to select some of the best players in college basketball. The New Orleans Pelicans have the first overall pick in the draft and will most likely select Zion Williamson who was the most exciting player in the NCAA. Some of the other big names in the draft are RJ Barrett and Ja Morant who are all expected to round out the top 3.

As for the rest of the first round draft picks, they will all be treated to some pretty incredible jewelry as Tissot is helping to sponsor the event. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the first 30 picks in the draft will be gifted a custom watch with their team's logo on it, as well as having their names engraved.

Once these players get into the league and start making some real money, they will probably end up upgrading to something with a little bit more flare but for the time being, they will have some pretty great wristwear to flex.

If you're looking to watch the draft tonight, you can find out everything you need to know about it right here.