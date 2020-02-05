The NBA is tweaking the format of the annual 3-Point Contest this year, in an effort to reflect the ever-expanding range of the league's greatest sharpshooters.

In addition to the traditional format consisting of 25 shots, the NBA has added two "Mountain Dew Zones" located six feet behind the three point line, in between the racks stationed at the wings and the top of the key. Each MTN Dew Zone contains one green ball worth 3 points, as revealed in the video embedded below.

As a result, each round will now have a total of 27 shots and players will have 70 seconds (rather than 60) to finish the round. The change in format, which is the first since the NBA added the money balls in 2014, means that each player can have a maximum score of 42 points.

The eight participants confirmed to take part in the updated 3-Point contest features six shooters from the Eastern Conference and a pair of snipers out West. The list includes defending champion Joe Harris (Nets), Davis Bertans (Wizards), Devonte Graham (Hornets), Buddy Hield (Kings), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Damian Lillard (Blazers), Duncan Robinson (Heat) and Trae Young (Hawks).

The contest will be featured as part of All Star Saturday night, taking place at the United Center in Chicago on February 15th at 8pm ET. The event will be sandwiched between the Skills Challenge and the Slam Dunk Contest.