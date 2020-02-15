The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game was held last night and featured a number of memorable moments.

Stephen A. Smith received the first technical foul in the history of the Celebrity Game during a frustrating 62-47 loss to fellow ESPN commentator Michael Wilbon's team. Across the sports landscape, Smith is known for his high energy hot takes. That style translated entertainingly well to the basketball court, but also, was a nuisance to the referees who decided to hit him with a tech during the third quarter.

"Ultimately, you got to make shots. We weren't making shots. I was relying on Quavo a lot-- he had an off night," Smith explained following the loss.

While the Celebrity Game doesn't always include the most talented basketball players, Common showed he can handle his own with 10 points, five assists, and five rebounds. The Chicago rapper earned the MVP award for his performance.

"I just wanted to represent Chicago for cats like Quentin Richardson, Derrick Rose and all the ballers that come from here, for Isiah Thomas. I wore Ben Wilson's number because I wanted to represent our city," Common said after the game.

The NBA All-Star game will tip-off at 8:00 PM on Sunday, February 16th.