Players have begun arriving in Orlando, Florida for the official NBA Restart and they're posting their meals on social media, which has led to some playful flaming on the part of basketball fans across the nation.

Much like the living conditions in the WNBA Bubble appear to be abysmal, the NBA Bubble is definitely better but still, players are eating what many are comparing to airline food. Even worse, some have said that the dinner provided to ballers like Troy Daniels of the Denver Nuggets looked like what they were serving at the Fyre Festival.



Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images -- A general overall exterior view of the Disney's Coronado Springs Resort as part of the NBA Restart 2020

Taking place at the Disney World Resort's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, the NBA Bubble is underway and Troy Daniels posted a picture of what he was eating for the night. People reacted quickly to the meal he was served, which included a garden salad with grilled chicken, a bag of chips, some bread, and a box of pre-packaged watermelon. Seriously, this is not much different than whatever you would find on an airplane.

People are already theorizing about whether or not LeBron James will pull a fit and force the league to get him a full-course meal instead of this nonsense.

Considering entire documentaries were made about the food at the Fyre Festival, do you think we could be nearing a future where docs about the NBA Bubble food are a real thing?

