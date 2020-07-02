This month, NBA players will be traveling to Orlando, Florida where they will take part in the conclusion of the 2019-2020 season, as long as everything goes according to plan. Of course, with the Coronavirus going around, there is no telling whether or not the league will be able to get everything going, without a hitch. However, the NBA is determined for a champion to be crowned, and players are excited to get back to work, for the most part.

There is still a lot we don't know about the bubble city although thanks to ESPN and the NBA, we now have some teaser images of what this little experiment will look like. While the shots of the outside area are interesting, what's particularly unique is the team-oriented courts that can be found inside what looks like a customized gymnasium. These courts are side by side from one another and it looks like quite the unique set up.

Throughout the next few weeks, we will surely be seeing even more in-depth photos of the area, as the resumption of the season draws closer. For now, this looks like it's going to be a lot of fun, and we can't wait for it to all come to fruition.