Portland Trail Blazers All Star point guard Damian Lillard suffered a right groin strain during Wednesday night's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and will therefore be unable to compete during All Star Weekend. During his post-game interview, Lillard told reporters that he hoped someone like Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker would be named as his replacement.

On Thursday morning, the NBA revealed that that will indeed be the case.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

In addition to joining Team LeBron in Sunday's All Star Game, Booker will also take Lillard's spot in the 3-Point contest. Booker won the 3-Point competition during the 2017-18 season, but this weekend will mark his first time actually competing in the All Star Game.

Here's what Book had to say after not being named as one of the All Star reserves earlier this month:

“It was always a goal of mine,” Booker said, per AZsports. “It just re-proves the point that the NBA is different than the game that I fell in love with at the beginning – of all the best players in the All-Star Game – growing up, watching it. Now, it’s an entertainment-, drama-, political-field league. “We’re a part of it now. It pays well, so I guess we should be quiet about it.”

The 23-year old point guard is currently averaging 26.4 points to go along with 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per night.