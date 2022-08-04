Brittney Griner was officially sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after being convicted of drug possession and smuggling charges. This was a part of a long saga that began back in February when Griner was detained at a Russian airport for having weed oil in her bag. It is a story that has received international headlines, and as you can imagine, people are outraged that she has been hit with such a stiff penalty.

The NBA and WNBA have been keeping very close tabs on this situation, and they have been leading a concerted effort to get Griner home safely. In the aftermath of the decision coming out of Russia, both leagues issued a joint statement on how they are appalled with the ruling that has come down.

Mike Mattina/Getty Images

“Today’s verdict and sentencing is unjustified and unfortunate, but not unexpected and Brittney Griner remains wrongfully detained," Griner said. "The WNBA and NBA’s commitment to her safe return has not wavered and it is our hope that we are near the end of this process of finally bringing BG home to the United States.”

The United States is currently working on a prisoner swap for Griner, although it remains to be seen when that will take place.

