In Nike's first two seasons as the NBA's uniform manufacturer the brand didn't bring much excitement or creativity to the All Star uniforms. The black and white motifs used in 2018 and 2019 were about as simple as could be, with the only splash of color appearing on the red and blue trim last year. That's not to say those uniforms sucked, but they certainly lacked the flashiness associated with All Star Weekend.

That will all change in 2020, as Nike and Jordan Brand inject a burst of colors into the uniforms to be worn by players on Team LeBron and Team Giannis, as well as Team World vs Team USA, the Celebrity All-Star Game and the Special Olympics Unified Game. The color of each of Chicago's transit lines is incorporated into the eight jerseys.

Blue and Red for the Jordan Brand All-Star Jerseys

Purple and Orange for the Nike NBA Rising Stars Jerseys

Green and Pink for the Nike NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Jerseys

Brown and Yellow for the Nike NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game Jerseys

Team Giannis will be repping a blue jersey featuring light blue detailing on the shorts and a purple, green and yellow trim. LeBron's squad will be outfitted in red, with a pink, orange and brown trim. Both uniforms have Chicago's six-point star on the front as well as on the pinstriped design, which is inspired by the Bulls throwbacks and uniforms worn by Chicago's beloved Cubbies. The Chicago star inspiration can also be seen at the base of the shorts.

Nike didn't slouch on the Rising Stars and Celebrity All Star uniforms either. In fact, those uniforms are better than the ones to be worn by Team LeBron and Team Giannis, if you ask me. Take a look at all eight uniforms below.

Team Giannis/Nike

Team LeBron/Nike

Team USA/Nike

Team World/Nike

Celebrity Game/Nike

Unified Game/Nike

