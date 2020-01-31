The 2020 NBA All Star Game reserves were officially announced on Thursday night and, as usual, there were several All Star caliber players that didn't make the cut. Most notably, Phoenix Suns shooting guard, Devin Booker, and Washington Wizards shooting guard, Bradley Beal. But before we get too far into the All Star snubs, lets take a look at which players did earn All Star honors.

Representing the Eastern Conference: Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons, Kyle Lowry, Khris Middleton, Domantas Sabonis, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo.

Out West, the reserves are as follows: Nikola Jokic, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Chris Paul, Brandon Ingram, Russell Westbrook.

While the fans, media and players combined to vote in the NBA All Star starters, it was the coaches who were solely responsible for selecting the reserves. According to NBA.com, there are a total of six first-time All Stars in the mix, including Bam Adebayo, Domantis Sabonis and Jayson Tatum in the East, as well as Brandon Ingram, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the West.

Bradley Beal, a two-time All Star, is averaging career-highs in points (28.7 ppg) and assists (6.4 apg). Devin Booker, who has never been voted to the All Star team, is also having a phenomenal year, averaging a career-best 28.7 points to go along with 6.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per night.

Needless to say, basketball fans were stunned to see that both had been omitted from the coaches final ballot. There's also a case to be made for guys like Paul George and Karl-Anthony Towns as well. Scroll down to check out some of the reactions around #NBATwitter.