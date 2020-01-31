The NBA announced on Friday that the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago will honor Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, by wearing their respective jersey numbers.

Team LeBron will wear no. 2 jerseys in honor of Bryant’s daughter Gianna and Team Giannis will wear no. 24 in honor of Kobe. In addition, both teams will wear patches on the jersey displaying nine stars, representing those who lost their lives in the crash, including John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.

On Thursday, the NBA announced that the All-Star game format would be changed in order to honor Kobe Bryant. The first three quarters of the game will be structured as seperate mini-games played for charity, with the score resetting at the start of each quarter. The fourth will ultimately determine the winner and will be untimed, with both teams aiming for a set score of 24 points.

Airing on TNT, the NBA All-Star Game will go down Sunday, Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago. Set your DVR’s now.