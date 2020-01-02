The NBA has today revealed the first returns in the All Star fan voting, revealing that the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic currently leads the league with a total of 1,073,957 nominations. In 29 games this season, his second in the NBA, Doncic is averaging 29 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists.

Not far off, Milwaukee Bucks' forward Giannis Antetokounmpo leads all Eastern Conference players with a total of 1,073,358 votes. The reigning NBA MVP and All Star captain is averaging career-highs in points (30.4) and rebounds (13) to go along with 5.6 assists per game.

The only other player in the league with 1M+ votes thus far is none other than LeBron James.

As seen in the graphic embedded above, there are a few outrageous names on first return of fan voting, as is tradition. For instance, Boston Celtics big man Tacko Fall currently has the sixth most votes among Eastern Conference front court players, while the Lakers' Alex Caruso checks in eighth among guards in the West.

The vote for All-Star Game starters will also include contributions from NBA players and the media, but the fans will account for 50% of the vote. Fans will be able to cast their vote up until Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Per NBA.com:

"Fans may submit one full ballot each day via the NBA App and NBA.com, as well as on Google and through Google Assistant. All current NBA players will be available for selection. Five “2-for-1 Days” will allow fans to have their votes count twice on Jan. 2, Jan. 3, Jan. 10, Jan. 16 and Jan. 20 through all voting platforms. All “2-for-1 Days” will be designated 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET."

The players with the most votes in each conference will be named captains for the All-Star Game, taking place at the United Center on Sunday, February 16. TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, on Thursday, January 23, followed by the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, January 30.