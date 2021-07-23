One of the biggest video game franchises in the world is NBA 2K and every single year, the game gets a brand new iteration that represents the current NBA season. With each passing year, the game receives some graphical updates all while new features are added to appease gamers who want to justify spending $60 on the same game every year. While 2K has received criticism in the past, "NBA 2K22" is looking to right the wrongs from last year, and it seems like some interesting modes could be introduced.

As always, there will be a career mode where you can create your own player and have them rise up the ranks from high school to college all the way to the pros. Once you get drafted by an NBA team, you can lead your squad to victory and maybe even win some championships. In "NBA 2K22," however, there is going to be an added component to the career mode.

John Sciulli/Getty Images for NBA 2K20

According to Screen Rant, the game is set to have side careers that your character can participate in if they so choose. One of those paths is to pursue a career in hip-hop. Over the years, various basketball players have made music, including the likes of Damian Lillard, Andre Drummond, Lonzo Ball, and Marvin Bagley, just to name a few. With that being said, this mode could prove to be a unique addition to the game.

"NBA 2K22" is set to drop in just a couple of months from now, and below, you can find all of the various covers which include Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and even Candace Parker.

Also, check out our long-form piece on the history of NBA rappers, right here.

[Via]