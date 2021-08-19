The top player ratings have been revealed for NBA 2K22, with LeBron James and Breanna Stewart taking the #1 spots among men and women, respectively.

The highly-anticipated upcoming video game update is rapidly approaching, along with the 2021-22 NBA season, and 2K has officially come through with a list of the top-ranked players for this go-around. On the men's side, LeBron James shares a 96 overall with Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Stephen Curry. Kawhi Leonard is one notch down with a 95 overall, along with Nikola JokiÄ and Joel Embiid. Luka Doncic, James Harden, and Damian Lillard all have a 94 overall.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

On the women's side, Breanna Stewart has the best ranking with a 95 overall, while A'ja Wilson and Jonquel Jones follow with 94, Candace Parker with 93, and Brittney Griner, who has a score of 92.



Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

NBA 2K22 is also highlighting the best shooters and dunkers, exposing the ratings for the top three-point scorers and high-fliers. Stephen Curry has a perfect score from beyond the line, shooting with a 99 score. His teammate Klay Thompson follows him with a 95 shooting score, while Joe Harris, Seth Curry, and Duncan Robinson all have a 90 rating.

Zion Williamson has the top dunking score in the game with a 97 rating, being followed by Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon, who have 95 ratings. Derrick Jones Jr. and Ja Morant follow up with 94.

What do you think of the first player ratings announced by NBA 2K22?