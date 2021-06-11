NBA 2K21 is one of the most popular sports games on the market right now and if you have the game, then you would know that there are plenty of customization options for your character. This is especially true when it comes to sneakers, where 2K has truly exceled over the years. For instance, 2K had a big promotion with Nike last year where various tournaments would lead to real life sneakers for those who did well. Now, 2K is teaming up with Puma for a new colorway of the Puma Court Rider.

As you can see in the images below, this shoe has a mostly white upper all while teal, pink, and yellow are placed throughout. There is even a "2K21" logo which is placed across both tongues, which helps brings the motif together. This shoe was first made available to the first 21 people who signed a Puma endorsement deal in their My Career mode. It's a pretty unique way of doing things although it's certainly a nice incentive for gamers.

In terms of the regular release, you will be able to get these as of Monday, June 21st for $100 USD. Let us know what you think of them, in the comments section below.

Image via Puma

