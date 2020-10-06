Many of us already have the current-gen version of NBA 2K21, working on MyCareer mode and hitting the 2K Beach with our friends to play some virtual streetball. The game features a new shooting stick, as well as improved ballhandling abilities. However, we're expecting an even greater improvement when the next-gen version comes out.

This winter, the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be readily available and one of the first games we'll be rushing to download is NBA 2K21. By that time, players will be gearing up as the Los Angeles Lakers or Miami Heat to relive their outstanding seasons, as well as operating as their preferred squads.



Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

We already know a lot about what the game brings to the table but, this week, the next-gen version got a slight update with the 2K team showing off the gameplay on the new consoles.

In the trailer, the Warriors and Mavericks face off for a clash between Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic. We follow Doncic as he exits the tunnel and sinks some 3-pointers, but it looks like the Dubs came out on top, due to a buzzer-beater from #30.

Are you looking forward to the next-gen version of NBA 2K21? Will you be pre-ordering it?