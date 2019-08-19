NBA 2K20 dropped off a brand new trailer on Monday, this time showcasing the game's updated MyCareer Mode featuring Idris Elba as your player's head coach and Rosario Dawson as an adviser.

The NBA 2K20 MyCareer Mode will also feature appearances by Mark Cuban, Scottie Pippen and Jaleel White, as well as LeBron James and his longtime business partner, Maverick Carter.

2K20 won't be available until September 6, but you can downloaded the demo starting at 3:01 am ET this Wednesday, August 21, which will give gamers an early opportunity to build up their MyCareer player with the ability to carry over the progress into the actual game.

Check out the MyCareer trailer in the video embedded below.

In other 2K news, the All-Decade "Legendary Teams," including the starting fives for the '80s, '90, 2000s and 2010s, were recently revealed. Additionally, 2k20 has announced six new "Classic Teams" that will be available in the upcoming video game, including Gilbert Arenas' Washington Wizards and Stephon Marbury's Phoenix Suns.

As we know, a plethora of NBA superstars switched teams this year, including but not limited to: 2K cover star Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, D'Angelo Russell, Paul George and Kemba Walker. One of the most recent 2K20 trailer provides a first look at those players in their new digs, as well as other stars such as LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns and the latest 2K partner, Zion Williamson.

Check out that gameplay trailer in the video embedded below.