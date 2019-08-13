Earlier this month, NBA.com revealed their list of "All-Decade" teams from 2010-2019, as selected by a panel of NBA.com and NBA TV producers and analysts. As with any such list, there was plenty of debate about the First, Second and Third Team selections.

Specifically, fans were appalled that Kobe Bryant was named to the Third Team. Kobe fans will be much happier to learn that the Black Mamba was rightfully chosen as one of the five players to represent the 2000s as part of NBA 2K20's Legendary Teams.

2K20 announced on Tuesday that the All-Decade Legendary Teams will date back to the '50s and '60s, highlighted by the star-studded squads of the '80s, '90s, 2000s and 2010s.

NBA 2K20's Legendary Teams include:

1980s:Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Moses Malone, Kevin McHale 1990s: John Stockton, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Karl Malone, Hakeem Olajuwon 2000s: Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Tim Duncan, Shaquille O'Neal 2010s:Steph Curry, James Harden, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Dwight Howard

NBA 2K20 will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC starting September 6, but you can pre-order your copy today.

NBA 2K20 '80s All-Decade/2K

NBA 2K20 '90s All-Decade/2K

NBA 2K20 '00s All-Decade/2K

NBA 2K20 '10s All-Decade/2K