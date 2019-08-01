A new NBA 2K20 gameplay trailer surfaced on Thursday, highlighting many of the NBA stars that will be wearing fresh uniforms in the 2019-20 season.

As we know, a plethora of NBA superstars switched teams this year, including but not limited to: 2K cover star Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, D'Angelo Russell, Paul George and Kemba Walker. The latest 2K20 trailer provides a first look at those players in their new digs, as well as other stars such as LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns and the latest 2K partner, Zion Williamson.

Check out the gameplay trailer in the video embedded below.

2K Games recently revealed player ratings for the top stars in NBA 2K20, headlined by LeBron and Kawhi both of whom check in at 97 overall. The reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and James Harden are all locked in at 96 overall. Click here to see the Top 20 rated players in 2K20.

The game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC starting September 6, but you can pre-order your copy today.