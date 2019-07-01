NBA 2K has today announced that Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis will be the cover athlete for NBA 2K20. This marks the second time that AD has graced the cover of NBA 2K, the first time being on NBA 2K16 when he, Steph Curry and James Harden had their own covers. Additionally, Dwyane Wade has been revealed as the cover athlete for the 2K20 Legend Edition.

NBA 2K20 will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC starting September 6, but you can pre-order your copy today. Scroll down for a teaser trailer, as well as some info about the Standard Edition ($59.99), Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99) and Legend Edition ($99.99).

The NBA 2K20 Standard Edition will be available in physical and digital formats for $59.99; players who pre-order will receive at launch:

5,000 Virtual Currency;

5,000 MyTEAM Points;

5 MyCAREER Skill Boosts;

MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule;

10 MyTEAM League packs (delivered one per week);

5 Heat Check packs (delivered one per week beginning at the start of the NBA season).

The NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe Edition will be available in digital format only for $79.99 and will include:

35,000 Virtual Currency;

10,000 MyTEAM Points;

10 MyCAREER Skill Boosts;

MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule;

10 MyTEAM League Packs (delivered one per week);

10 MyTEAM Heat Check Packs (delivered one per week beginning at the start of the NBA season);

1 Sapphire MyTEAM Cover Athlete Card.

The NBA 2K20 Legend Edition will be available in physical and digital format for $99.99 and will feature custom cover art and exclusive in-game items, including: