We're just three weeks away from the highly anticipated release of NBA 2K20, and the official 2K twitter account continues to reveal new details each and every day.

Earlier this week, 2K announced the All-Decade "Legendary Teams," including the starting fives for the '80s, '90, 2000s and 2010s. The latest 2K20 news also pertains to iconic teams from years gone by, as they have announced six new "Classic Teams" that will be available in the upcoming video game.

Those teams, and some of their most notable players, include:

02-03 Phoenix Suns - Stephon Marbury, Joe Johnson, Shawn Marion, rookie Amar'e Stoudemire, Bo Outlaw, Tom Gugliotta

06-07 Washington Wizards - Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, Antawn Jamison, DeShawn Stevenson, Andray Blatche, Brendan Haywood

09-10 Portland Trail Blazers - Andre Miller, Brandon Roy, Nicholas Batum, LaMarcus Aldridge, Greg Oden, Marcus Camby

13-14 Los Angeles Clippers - Chris Paul, J.J Redick, Jamal Crawford, Danny Granger, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan

13-14 San Antonio Spurs - Tony Parker, Danny Green, Manu Ginobili, Kawhi Leonard, Tim Duncan, Boris Diaw

15-16 Cleveland Cavaliers - Kyrie Irving, JR Smith, LeBron James, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson

NBA 2K20 will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC starting September 6, but you can pre-order your copy today.

Check out the early images of those six "Classic Teams" in the tweets embedded below.