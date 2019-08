The NBA has just announced the full slate of games for the 2019-20 season, starting with a TNT double-header on Tuesday October, 22.

The NBA's opening night will include Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans vs the defending champion Toronto Raptors at 8pm ET, followed by the highly anticipated Lakers vs Clippers showdown at Staples Center. With so many All Stars switching teams this summer it's worth noting some of the most anticipated returns, including:

Kristaps Porzingis' return to MSG on November 24 Anthony Davis' first game back in New Orleans, and Kyrie Irving's return to Boston both on November 27 Kawhi Leonard's return to Toronto on December 11 Russell Westbrook's return to OKC on January 9

The annual Christmas Day slate will feature five games, starting with Celtics at Raptors at noon ET, Bucks at the 76ers at 2:30 pm., Rockets at Warriors at 5 pm, Clippers at Lakers at 8 pm, and Pelicans at Nuggets at 10:30 pm.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a total of 31 nationally televised games (ABC, ESPN and TNT), which ranks most in the league, followed by the Golden State Warriors with 30. Zion and the Pelicans are slated for 20 such games.

Of note: those national TV double-headers on ESPN and TNT will start a bit earlier next season, much to the delight of East Coast fans. Continue scrolling for the full list of TNT double-headers.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Pelicans at Raptors (8 p.m.)

Lakers at Clippers (10:30 p.m.) Thursday, Oct. 24

Bucks at Rockets (8 p.m.)

Clippers at Warriors (10:30 p.m.) Thursday, Oct. 31

Heat at Hawks (7 p.m.)

Nuggets at Pelicans (9:30 p.m.) Thursday, Nov. 7

Celtics at Hornets (8 p.m.)

Blazers at Clippers (10:30 p.m.) Thursday, Nov. 14

Mavericks at Knicks (8 p.m.)

Nets at Nuggets (10:30 p.m.) Thursday, Nov. 21

Blazers at Bucks (8 p.m.)

Pelicans at Suns (10:30 p.m.) Tuesday, Dec. 3

Mavericks at Pelicans (7:30 p.m.)

Blazers at Clippers (10 p.m.) Tuesday, Dec. 10

Hawks at Heat (8 p.m.) Thursday, Dec. 12

Sixers at Celtics (8 p.m.)

Blazers at Nuggets (10:30 p.m.) Thursday, Dec. 19

Lakers at Bucks (8 p.m.)

Rockets at Clippers (10:30 p.m.) Thursday, Dec. 26

Knicks at Nets (7 p.m.)

Blazers at Jazz (9:30 p.m.)