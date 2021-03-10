It was on a sunny California day when news began to circulate that Naya Rivera was missing after vising Lake Piru with her young son, Josey. Authorities became concerned when Josey was located by boaters floating alone on the boat rented by Rivera when they first arrived at the lake. Five days later, the actress's loved ones received the tragic news that her body had been located and investigators shared it was their belief that Naya Rivera died saving her son's life by pushing him back onto the boat before drowning.



Following her death, it's reported that Rivera's former Glee cast members along with the show's co-creator, Ryan Murphy, came together and vowed to set up a college fund for little Josey. Eight months later, Naya's father George Rivera has taken to Twitter to call them out for not making good on their offer. "Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did ... or didn’t do !!!" he tweeted. "I’m about to blow up this story .... and make sure he’s knows that I know."

He continued in another tweet, "When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are 'less than' .... vocalize a good game , but it’s as shallow as the sets on stage , that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses .... even in a unexplainable tragedy." George Rivera added in another message, "Broken Promises..... fake outrage .... hollow gestures ..... no phone call."



Murphy, who also created America Horror Story, became a trending topic as thousands of people criticized him based on George's tweets alone. The awarded television producer was made aware of his brewing scandal and tweeted that there are still plans to create a college fund for Josey, but it takes time.

"Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera's child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust," tweeted Murphy about his fellow Glee creators. "We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate." Still, people have been flooding Twitter to share their criticisms.